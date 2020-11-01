Beautiful fall weather to start the month of November

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s safe to say we are getting deeper and deeper into the fall season. We haven’t hit 70 in weeks and the leaves are really starting to turn over.

Well, November is typically one of our wettest months in Portland, however, we are starting off dry. Sunday should bring plenty of sunshine and no rain. Temperatures starting in the lower 40s, some in the 30s, and warming up to the mid-60s by the afternoon. Quite pleasant weather to wrap up the Halloween weekend.

Temperatures should hover in the 60s for just about everyone Sunday. There may be a few exceptions to the east, but even Government camp will be pretty close with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunny across the board because of high pressure settling in for a day or two. The storm track is to the north and that means we will start the month with blue sky (similar to Halloween day).

This is what the weather pattern looks like come Sunday. That is a sign of ridging and high pressure, with cold air and a dip in the jet stream to the west and east. Medford topped off in the lower 80s on Saturday and that warmer air sticks around for another day or two. We won’t be nearly that warm up in the Willamette Valley, but we sure will be a good 5 to 10 degrees above average. Eventually that cooler blue region to the west over the Pacific, that will reach us by Tuesday. We will see what happens beyond that, but it looks like some cold air will bank up in the Gulf of Alaska and then find a way southeast towards the Pacific Northwest (PNW) by next weekend.

For now, we have two sunny days to start the month. Great weather to be outside and a ton of sunshine to go for a bike ride or a nice fall hike. There will be showers moving in by Tuesday and that threat will stay with us through the remainder of the week. We will start to turn a bit rainy, but there are no soakers in the forecast at this time. That cold air I was talking about above, that is likely to take our temperatures down by Saturday (potentially the upper 40s). Happy November and relish in the sunny and mild days.