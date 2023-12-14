PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — 2023 was an excellent year for drought recovery, experts say.

Heavy spring snowfall, late-summer rains and December’s powerful Pineapple Express combined to give Oregon its mildest drought conditions in four years, state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 News.

“With only about 19% of the state in drought, it’s the least amount of area since December 2019,” O’Neill said. “The year or so has been great for drought recovery.”

Oregon drought conditions on Dec. 12, 2022 (left) and Dec. 14 of 2023 (right). (U.S. Drought Monitor)

Data provided by the U.S. Drought Monitor shows the drastic difference a year can make. In December of 2022, nearly all of Oregon was in some form of drought. Central, southern and eastern Oregon were hit hardest in recent years, with Crook County suffering the most severe levels of drought.

Drought conditions in Oregon since 2000. (U.S. Drougth Monitor)

As of December 14, 2023, most of Eastern Oregon is drought-free and the central and southern regions of the state have seen drastic improvements. Presently, there are no areas of the state experiencing exceptional or extreme stages of drought.

Portions of Jefferson, Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam Counties maintain some level of severe drought. Areas of the southern Willamette Valley and northern and central Oregon are also in a state of moderate drought and conditions in central and southern Oregon may be getting worse.

“There are still areas of concern in Deschutes, Klamath, and Lake counties in central and southern Oregon that are showing signs of drought onset and intensifying drought,” O’Neill said.

Oregon drought before December’s powerful atmospheric river (left) and after (right). (U.S. Drought Monitor)

Following early December’s powerful atmospheric river, the Oregon coast, meanwhile, is almost entirely drought-free, except for the northernmost tip of the state, which is still listed as abnormally dry for the year. Slide the maps provided in this story to see the state’s recent and long-term drought recovery.