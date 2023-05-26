PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Multiple rounds of thunderstorms have brought added drought relief to Central Oregon in recent weeks, dropping more than 2 inches of rain on drought-stricken Crook County and eliminating “extreme” drought levels in the state for the first time in more than three years.

The drought scale used by the U.S. Drought monitor.

U.S. Drought Monitor data shows that the last time any area of Oregon was below the “extreme” drought stage was April 14, 2020. Despite the minor improvement, KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that almost half the state still faces some level of drought.

“As of May 26, 46.1% of Oregon is still in some form of drought with 28.6% of the state in a moderate drought category and 11.5% of the state in a severe drought category,” Bayern said.

Oregon’s latest drought improvements from (left) May 18 to (right) May 25. (U.S. Drought Monitor)

Much of central Oregon remains in states of severe or moderate drought. Although rainy spring weather has added to this year’s drought improvements, which were fueled by heaps of mountain snow, drought conditions are expected to decline again during the hot and dry summer months.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest Climate Prediction Center forecast shows that seasonal temperatures are expected to be hotter than normal throughout the Western U.S. between June and August. Seasonal rainfall is also forecast to be below average for the Pacific Northwest.