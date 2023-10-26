PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first snowstorm of the season completely transformed Mount Hood in 48 hours, covering its peak with a foot and a half of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Monday and Thursday’s clear skies offer a before-and-after look at the mountain’s winter makeover. Move the slider below to see the difference one snowstorm can make.
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that patchy clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine in Portland Thursday. Cold, dry weather is forecast through the weekend.
A frost advisory and freeze watch have been issued for Friday and Saturday morning as temperatures will drop to sub or near-freezing levels overnight across the Willamette Valley.
“Bundle up and protect outdoor vegetation,” Bayern said. “Lows may dip to the upper 20s in some neighborhoods this weekend in the valley.”