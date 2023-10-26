PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first snowstorm of the season completely transformed Mount Hood in 48 hours, covering its peak with a foot and a half of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Monday and Thursday’s clear skies offer a before-and-after look at the mountain’s winter makeover. Move the slider below to see the difference one snowstorm can make.

(Left) Mount Hood on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. (Right) Mount Hood days later on Thursday Oct. 26. (Koin 6 weather cam at Mt. Hood Meadows.)

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that patchy clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine in Portland Thursday. Cold, dry weather is forecast through the weekend.

48-hour snowfall totals show as much as 18 inches of powder fell along Mount Hood’s peak between Tuesday and Wednesday. (NWS)

A frost advisory and freeze watch have been issued for Friday and Saturday morning as temperatures will drop to sub or near-freezing levels overnight across the Willamette Valley.

“Bundle up and protect outdoor vegetation,” Bayern said. “Lows may dip to the upper 20s in some neighborhoods this weekend in the valley.”