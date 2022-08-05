PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With high temperatures forecasted this weekend, Beaverton officials announce that cooling centers will be open Sunday evening.

The cooling centers located at the Beaverton City Library main and the Beaverton City Library at Murray Scholls will be staying open until 9 p.m. on Sunday.

These cooling centers are available free of charge and will have WiFi, water and restrooms available.

Visit the Beaverton city website for resources and to stay up to date on heat events in Beaverton.

Temperatures are expected to get upper 90s on Sunday in the Portland metro area.