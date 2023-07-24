PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After six consecutive days above our average daytime high for this time of year on Portland of 83 degrees, Monday breaks that streak.

Yes, just when you were getting used to the upper 80s, Monday says, “No thanks. we’re getting back to the mid-70s.”

And as the cooler temps make their way back to our region so will the clouds and a chance of light rain showers as well.

The spotty rain showers in the metro area are expected to start around lunchtime on Monday. The rain will not be widespread, but the chance for some light spotty rain showers will remain around the metro area through our afternoon and into the early evening.

Even though models are forecasting less than a tenth-of-an-inch of rain in Portland, it’ll still be good to add to our rain total for the month of July which right now stands at just a trace of rain in PDX.

But well-below normal temps will not become a new trend. By Tuesday afternoon, the sunshine is expected to return as we get back into the low 80s around the valley.