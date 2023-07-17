PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With the weekend temperatures in the low to mid-90s around the metro area, a Monday cooldown is a welcomed sight!

Yes, cooler temperatures are returning to our region with daytime highs dropping a few degrees below normal. The forecast calls for the upper 70s around the Portland metro. Monday will also be partly cloudy in the area.

The cooler conditions won’t last long though. There will be a quick mid-week warm-up over the PNW as a ridge of high pressure starts to build.

Sunday’s Fires

A fire started Sunday afternoon north of Carson, Washington in Skamania County. Taking a look at the winds near Carson, the wind forecast shows that gusts will still be in the teens throughout the early morning hours of Monday. By lunchtime, gusts will be out of the WSW near 25 mph.

Also on Sunday, a brush fire started burning in Estacada, and due to the gusty winds that fire spread quicker than the one out near Carson. Estacada saw gusts up to 20 mph Sunday night, but the winds calm down throughout the early morning hours Monday. The gusts will pick back up to 15 to 18 mph out of the NNW around 7:30 p.m. Monday.