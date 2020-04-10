Friday sees big temperature drop after warmest day this year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Expect partly cloudy skies today and most of the weekend.

Temperatures slide back about 10 degrees to the mid to upper 60s on Friday. Why the sudden change? The ridge of high pressure responsible for our nice stretch of dry, warm days will flatten slightly and allow our onshore flow to take over (wind coming from the west). Westerly winds transport cool, moist air from the ocean to land. As a result, a marine layer will develop at the coast and likely stay in place for most of the day. Clouds may briefly creep into the valley but should clear most of the afternoon. Coastal highs may only reach the low 50’s today.

For mariners along the Oregon and Washington coasts, a small craft advisory will be in effect until 11am today for northerly winds with gusts to 30 knots (35 mph).

Any rain out there? Chances are mostly none…. that is unless we can get a healthy marine layer to set up Saturday, add a lifting mechanism to help ring out the clouds, then we could use the word drizzle. Saturday night wind will be strongest from the east, gust to 25 or higher through the gorge. Easter Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s – perfect for a backyard bunny hop.

Next week the ridge of high pressure expands and as it does, sunshine and 70’s return for a few days. Beyond Monday and Tuesday, Wednesday may bring a change in the weather to something cooler maybe even a few rain drops.

We’ve heard you and know that you want this explosion of pollen to end quickly. Unfortunately this is the time of year for tree pollen. The lack of rain plus wind gusts do not make this allergy situation any better.