PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s another bitterly cold morning in the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas and beyond.

The Arctic grip is strong. But that cold, dry air goes away temporarily Saturday afternoon. A little sunshine with temps in the low 40s will feel like a tropical paradise by comparison. Of course, most beaches in the tropics don’t come with snow.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas starting Saturday night lasting through Sunday morning.

Then another wet system arrives early Sunday morning. It will likely start out as a light snow in the valley and metro areas. Most of it will happen while everyone is asleep. Models indicate that any of you in valley and metro area COULD wake up to a little snow on the ground Sunday morning. But a southerly wind will have picked up by then and that will end the snow threat by sunrise Sunday.

Then all eyes are on another potential for light snow Monday morning through Tuesday morning. The details on those systems will come into better focus as the weekend moves along.

Winter storm watch details

The Winter Storm Watch could bring total snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, with the heaviest accumulations mainly over north and eastern Clark County. The watch is in effect for the Lower Columbia and Greater Portland Metro area in Oregon. In Washington, the I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver area are affected.