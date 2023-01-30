PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Monday is the coldest morning since the winter storm at the end of December.

Many locations are in the 20s with some wind sheltered valley locations in the teens. Temperatures in the Cascades are in the single digits to near zero. Overnight Sunday night winds calmed down and that allowed very cold and dry air to settle into the region.

Monday will feature more sunshine and windy conditions from the Cascades to the coast. The bitter east wind continues which will keep temperatures in Portland around the 39 degree high on Sunday.

Wind chills will be in the teens most of the day across Portland and likely near zero in the mountains.

Weather graphic for January 30, 2023 (KOIN)

Another freeze is on the way Monday night across all of western Oregon and southwest Washington, with low temperatures down into the 20s across the Portland metro once again. It should be a few degrees warmer than Sunday night, but still below freezing at most valley locations.

This week is going to feature a lot of dry and cold weather, with a slow moderation back towards normal for this time of the year by late in the week. But there are no signs of any Willamette Valley snow on the way anytime soon.