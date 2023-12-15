PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloudy skies and blustery conditions return to the Portland area on Friday as temperatures remain above average. This latest mild trend keeps temperatures above average as autumn comes to a close.

Afternoon highs will continue to sit in the low 50s, but gusty conditions will make afternoon temperatures feel slightly cooler. All this occurs while gray, gloomy, and bleak clouds remain over western Oregon and Washington.

The above-average temperatures are expected to take Portland through the end of the autumn season. The winter solstice marks the longest night of the year on Thursday, December 21. The warmer-than-average temperatures will also keep the snow elevation level high through the next week. That also comes as very little moisture is expected.

Timberline Lodge has seen nearly half the amount of snow it should see this year by December. That’s due to warmer temperatures and higher-elevation rain helping to melt the snowpack. Although snow has been low, drought improvements continue to be found across the state of Oregon over the last month.

Recent atmospheric rivers have helped improve Oregon’s drought over the past month

Portland’s next chance to see a few light rain showers comes at the start of next week.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares the relatively dry and mild weather pattern expected for Portland over the next week

A few showers will help drop temperatures into the upper 40s on Monday before warming back into the mid-50s by the middle of the week.