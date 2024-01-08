PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rare blizzard warning has been issued for the Cascades between northern Oregon and southern Washington Tuesday as a major snowstorm is set to dump feet of snow across local mountain passes by Wednesday afternoon.

Whiteout driving conditions are expected in areas above 3,000 feet from 4 a.m. Tuesday to 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. The impending blizzard is forecast to pummel the region with the heaviest snowfall of the season, so far.

“Poor visibility and rapid snow accumulation of up to 2 inches per hour will result in dangerous conditions for even the most experienced of drivers,” the NWS said. “Strong winds and heavy snow may bring down tree limbs, leading to power outages. Increasingly cold and windy conditions will make the outdoors hazardous for the unprepared.”

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Cascades in Northern Oregon and Southern Washington between 4 a.m. on Jan. 9 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 10. (NWS)

File: A February snow storm blanketed Mount Hood with about 3 feet of snow over a 2-day period, February 26, 2018.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayerm forecasts that 2 to 4 feet of snow and 50 to 70 mph winds are possible on Mount Hood within the next 48 hours.

“Passes will be near impossible to travel through at times starting tomorrow due to whiteout conditions,” Bayern said. “I suspect resorts will limit or suspend operations Tuesday.”

Drivers are advised to avoid travel through mountain passes during this time unless absolutely necessary. Anyone attempting to navigate the Cascades between Tuesday and Wednesday should travel with emergency supplies.