Blizzard warning issued for Western Columbia River Gorge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With winter weather imminent, a blizzard warning will be in effect for the Western Columbia River Gorge starting Thursday morning.
A blizzard warning is in effect from 10 a.m. Thursday until noon Friday. The blizzard conditions are expected to bring a total snow accumulation of five to eight inches. Wind gusts are expected to reach 55 to 70 mph, with significantly reduced visibility from the blowing snow. Sustained speeds will be cranking for an extended period of time.
It is likely that the highway gets shut down — but even if it is open, travel is not advised and should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must venture out, be sure to have a winter survival kit with you in case you become stranded. If that happens, remember to stay with your vehicle.
The last time a blizzard warning was issued for the Gorge was February 2014. Before that was December 2008.