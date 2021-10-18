Blue sky and colorful leaves to start the new week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s going to be a wet week — let’s just get that out of the way right off the top.

It will not be raining all week, but by the time we finish the workweek, you’ll be ready for some dry time.

We have worked out a deal that we can have a few dry days before the soggy weather moves in. That means we have a dry forecast today and you should definitely take advantage of the dry time. The morning will still carry a few clouds, and potentially a stray shower around the Cascade foothills. It dries up quickly, bringing back the blue sky and some puffy clouds out there.

If you haven’t noticed that the trees are starting to pop with those fall colors, you should get a good look at them under some sunshine. It would be a wonderful day to get out there and enjoy the fall colors (expected foliage graphic below). When the rain moves in and the wind stirs up the foliage, we can miss out from time to time.

Today we should start the morning in the mid-40s. This is typical for mid to late October. The high temperature will be below average in the upper 50s this afternoon. It is possible that a few areas start the morning with some patchy fog. I expect this to be more of an issue on Tuesday morning as temperatures drop. The most notable change from the weekend will be the 30-degree drop over in Bend, where highs were in the lower 80s on Saturday. Central Oregon should top off around the lower to mid-50s.

A quick-moving ridge will clear the clouds out of the way, but we have a round of disturbances planning to move through by midweek. Go ahead and swipe through the images below to get a visual representation of the forecast today.