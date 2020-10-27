Blue sky keeps going but will we ever warm back up?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are days in our fall catalog that we are cold and sunny. They don’t happen very often but when we get them, they sure feel special. If we have days that bring in cold air, it usually comes with rain and clouds. If we have some sunshine in the fall, our temperatures are typically around average or above because of the high pressure.

What does fall feel like for you? Do you prefer the cool and wet days that we haven’t seen in months? Do you prefer the warmer fall air under some sunshine? Or do you like these cold crisp freezing mornings with chilly afternoons and blowing leaves? They’re all great, and that is why the Pacific Northwest is a wonderful place to live.

Check out the massive hole over California, Nevada and Oregon. Clouds streaming in for Washington and portions of Idaho to the north. For the most part, we are mostly clear and sunny. High pressure to the west and that is keeping things rather calm here.

Temperatures still a bit below average. Cold air is hard to budge and we will get it out of here heading into Wednesday afternoon. For today, we are still keeping most neighborhoods in the 50s, but slightly warmer than yesterday. The Oregon coast with a north breeze running at a moderate intensity. Areas of central Oregon warming to the 60s with still the coldest air in northeast Oregon. Oregon is definitely a bit warmer than our friends up in Washington, where areas like Spokane are still seeing some cold conditions.

We haven’t wrapped up the month yet, but check out how October has played out so far: upper 70s and even lower 80s for the first few days. We almost hit 80 again on October 6 but fell short by a degree. Fast-forward to October 9 and it looks like we received our final 70-degree day for the year (highly likely). For about a week now, we’ve been below average and quite cool. Sunday we didn’t even break 50 degrees which is one of the coldest October afternoons on record (didn’t make the top 10 list).

We again take a look at the upper levels of the atmosphere here and you can see that the digging trough from yesterday is now nearly a cutoff low. This is going to leave very cold conditions for areas of Texas and New Mexico. Meanwhile, over by the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Zeta is nearing. This type of weather pattern is fascinating because we have cold icy conditions in Texas and a state over is worried about an incoming tropical storm or hurricane.

Nearly the full state of Texas is cloudy and you can see just how busy it is for other portions of the United States on this Tuesday afternoon. We will take our sunshine but the real question is, will we warm back up? It is likely we get back to the 60s by Wednesday and Thursday. Will we have above-average temperatures near 70? It’s not in the cards this week.