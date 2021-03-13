‘Bluebird’ Saturday kicks off last week of winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As winter winds down its last week — and a time change takes place at 2 a.m. Sunday — it will be another “Bluebird” day for most of Saturday, but then increasing clouds as a weak front moves into the region.

There will be no snow on the mountain Saturday, but we should see 3-4 inches from Sunday evening into Monday. Snow level drops to below passes overnight Sunday — but nothing in the Valley.

For the rest of us, Saturday looks as good or better than Friday.



If you did not get out to enjoy Friday’s Spring-like low 60s, then go Saturday! It will be low 60s for most again with temps in the 50s at the Coast.



Sunday we’ll see increasing clouds in advance of that weak front. Showers arrive at the Coast midday. Expect the same in Valley and SW Washington by late afternoon. Showers continue Sunday, then the system kind of dies out over the Cascades, Central/Southern Oregon on Monday.

We’re left with clouds and maybe a spotty shower on Monday.

On Tuesday there may be a few showers, especially at the Coast and over the Coast Range. Wednesday, St. Patrick’s Day, is looking dry with temps back to about average, mid 50s.

Thursday, another front with a quick shot of rain to showers. (Right now, it looks like Thursday afternoon/evening and early Friday morning could possibly see an isolated/embedded t-storm that bears watching.)



Friday, a strong low will be bringing in strong, gusty wind at the Coast, and more rain and mountain snow.

So, when does Spring arrive? The vernal equinox happens at 2:36 a.m. Saturday, March 20.