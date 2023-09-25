PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The bomb cyclone that’s dumped close to an inch of rain across Oregon and Washington since Sunday is actively pulling more storm clouds into the region, the latest National Weather Service forecast models show.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that the storm is large enough to draw smaller storms into the area, which should supply more rain to the region by Wednesday morning. The series of storms is expected to keep the Portland area damp through Friday.

“Sometimes, smaller storms can form along the fronts of the associated ‘parent’ storm,” Bayern said. “The parent storm can interact with smaller storms to drive them into a region to bring more stormy weather.”

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms in the Willamette Valley Monday. However, the highest chance for thunderstorms will be along the coast.

In Portland, 30-mph winds will be possible Monday with a daily high forecast for the upper 60s. Temperatures are predicted to hang between the low 50s and mid-60s throughout the week.

“We’ll continue under showers tomorrow with the threat of thunderstorms,” Bayern said. “Another small storm arrives early Wednesday morning to bring in more widespread rain midweek. Conditions look to dry out later in the week with a sunnier weekend possible.”