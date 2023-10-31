PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Cloudy, but dry skies return to the Portland area Tuesday as trick-or-treaters see dry conditions Halloween night.

Clouds will increase across the Pacific Northwest before sunrise Tuesday. That’s where temperatures will begin to warm near 60°F by the afternoon and early evening.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s Halloween weather forecast

Dry conditions will remain throughout the day and for the evening hours. Trick-or-treaters won’t have to hide their costumes this year as dry and mild temperatures remain.

Dry and mild weather is expected for the Portland area Halloween evening

Halloween is the calm before the storm as an atmospheric river aims the Pacific Northwest later this week. A river of water will funnel rainy weather back into the region by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Atmospheric river takes aim at wester Oregon and Washington later this week

Despite rainy weather returning to the region, temperatures will begin to warm.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s wet and warmer weather later this week

Both daytime highs and overnight lows will sit slightly warmer than normal by the end of the week. That wet, but warmer weather continues through the weekend.