PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Skies are once again starting to clear across the Portland metro area Wednesday.

The teeter-totter effect of wet, then dry days continues for the Pacific Northwest as spring-like temperatures ramp up Thursday.

A stray sprinkle or two is possible for parts of the metro area early Wednesday morning. Skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with some sun breaks. Tuesday’s cold front will have lasting temperature effects Wednesday as daytime highs struggle to hit 50 degrees.

Warmer weather pattern moves into the Pacific Northwest this week

The next storm to bring rain and snow back to the Pacific Northwest will start to warm the Willamette Valley and coast Thursday. Forecast highs call for nearly 56 degrees in Portland.

We haven’t seen an afternoon high that warm since November 14, 2022!

First 56-degree day forecast Thursday in Portland since November 14, 2022

This early onset of spring is short-lived. Another round of cold and wet weather is expected to move in Friday.

Some weather models are running colder and wetter after Valentine’s Day next week. That’s where KOIN 6 meteorologists are keeping a close eye on dropping snow elevations.