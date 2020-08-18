Breaking out of the 90-degree days but it’s still summer

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The heat is sticking around but it will feel a little more reasonable as we go through the remainder of the week.

After three days in a row of 90 degrees or more (hasn’t happened much this summer), we will drop to the mid-80s on Tuesday. It isn’t much but it will be noticeable, especially by the evening hours when it’s not sticking out in the 80s until 11 pm. That powerful ridge of high pressure is going to slowly shift to the east and the heat will tag along for the trip.

Expect temperatures to cool each day until we bottom out in the upper 70s by Friday. Now there is still a chance some of you in the southern Willamette Valley and down south near Eugene top of near 90. For those of you in Salem today, you may want to still get your work finished early in the day because of the hot afternoon. We are used to that by now, right?

Tuesday will still hold on to the high fire danger for central and eastern Oregon. We will continue to see some heat and of course dry conditions until probably Thursday. Now, some storms have brought some good moisture, but Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be more dry thunderstorms compared to Sunday and Monday. With a slight risk on Monday, it appears we may downgrade that to a marginal risk for Tuesday. However, we are going to see a similar setup as far as location and general movement of these thunderstorms on Tuesday. I would expect a third day in a row of lightning and gusty conditions.

That means, the fire danger is going to be high for our Tuesday too. A Red Flag Warning is in place for most of the counties east of the Cascades through Tuesday night. You can get your wildfire update for the week right here. Here is a graphic from the National Weather Service out of Pendleton, a courtesy reminder that conditions are not going to be favorable for fire conditions tomorrow. Although there may be some rain, the vegetation is dry.