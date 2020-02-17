Breezy east wind coming, but sunshine plentiful all week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – We are about to enter new territory this week: a stretch of sunny and dry weather that is more than two days.

This is going to be the driest we’ve been all winter, with little to no rain until the weekend. With that, we are going to have a few breezy days come Tuesday and most definitely Wednesday morning. An east wind can dry us out, and if we pair it with cold arctic air, it sometimes spells some frigid temperatures. However, this week, the east wind will keep us dry and may help warm a few locations.

The video below shows the wind profile at the surface and about 5,000 feet and above for the next 48 hours. You’ll notice the east wind starting to push through the Gorge by Tuesday night and the strongest flow will likely fall on Wednesday morning. With that wind and lower moisture content, we should avoid issues with fog Wednesday morning unless you are sheltered from the wind further south in the valley.

That east wind will carry all the way to the coast, leading to possibly hitting the upper 50s and near 60-degree temperatures for some. That means it will be an amazing week to get to the Oregon coast too!

The east wind should start shifting by Wednesday evening, eventually turning to the south. We will keep the pleasant weather through the workweek. This is the week to start spring sports or just getting out of the house to get the kids moving. There will be a few chilly mornings that may also involve some patchy fog (think Tuesday). However, we hold off from the rain until the weekend. The timing for that system has been wavering. We are still a good five days away from that eventual system and the eventual progression. I would plan on rain for the weekend as of right now.