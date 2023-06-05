PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dry, mostly sunny and warm weather continues in Portland and throughout the valley to start our workweek.

Monday calls for warmer temps than what we saw over the weekend with daytime highs in the low-80s.

Temperatures will jump even higher come Tuesday as we’re looking at a forecasted daytime high of the low-90s up and down the I-5 corridor. Our morning lows to start the week will hover in the mid- to upper-50s.

By our afternoon hours on Monday winds gusts could pick up to 25 to 30 mph in the metro area. So, if it’s garbage day for you, your trash can may be tipped over by the time you get home later in the day.

We’ll see a gradual cool down in temperatures by Friday.