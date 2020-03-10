Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Bright moon in full view, patchy morning fog for a few

Weather

Next chance of measurable rain is this Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday night’s view of the Super Worm Moon was incredible — a virtually cloud-free evening.

Clear, calm, cold nights also spell foggy mornings for portions of the valley. Some of you may escape the fog to enjoy the moon before it sets on the horizon at 8:28 a.m. Be on the lookout for frosty surfaces, too.

The south end of the Willamette Valley will have the toughest time clearing from a low lying blanket. Overall, clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 50s. The normal daytime high at PDX is 56° this time of year.

Don’t throw your umbrellas out the door just yet. A brief brush with rain expected late tonight through Wednesday morning. Then we’re on our way to a dry afternoon followed by more sunshine Thursday.

Next chance of measurable rain is this Friday. Much colder too. We’ll keep you posted on how low the freezing level could go this weekend.

By the way, did you see those sensational sunset sun pillars Monday? Sun pillars form when light reflects off of hexagonal plate like ice crystals within high-level, thin clouds. Timing and location are everything. If you spot weather and want to submit your pictures or video, please send it to: KOINweather@nexstar.tv

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget