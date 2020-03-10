Bright moon in full view, patchy morning fog for a few

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monday night’s view of the Super Worm Moon was incredible — a virtually cloud-free evening.

Clear, calm, cold nights also spell foggy mornings for portions of the valley. Some of you may escape the fog to enjoy the moon before it sets on the horizon at 8:28 a.m. Be on the lookout for frosty surfaces, too.

The south end of the Willamette Valley will have the toughest time clearing from a low lying blanket. Overall, clouds will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon. Highs Tuesday will reach the upper 50s. The normal daytime high at PDX is 56° this time of year.

Don’t throw your umbrellas out the door just yet. A brief brush with rain expected late tonight through Wednesday morning. Then we’re on our way to a dry afternoon followed by more sunshine Thursday.

Next chance of measurable rain is this Friday. Much colder too. We’ll keep you posted on how low the freezing level could go this weekend.

By the way, did you see those sensational sunset sun pillars Monday? Sun pillars form when light reflects off of hexagonal plate like ice crystals within high-level, thin clouds. Timing and location are everything. If you spot weather and want to submit your pictures or video, please send it to: KOINweather@nexstar.tv