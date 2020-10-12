Bringing back a little sunshine to start the week

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After a very gray and wet weekend in the Pacific Northwest, Monday should bring back the sunshine and blue sky — but it won’t last very long.

Expect a mostly cloudy morning with the potential for some patchy rain, but most should stay dry. The clouds will probably start to clear out sometime around 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. We will then spend 3 to 4 hours with some sunshine and passing clouds.

The next system to generate some rain is going to move in on Tuesday, which means the clouds return by Monday evening. You can see the day planner for your Monday below. That is good for most of the Willamette Valley. You will definitely notice that the wind is way more gentle and it will mainly stream out of the west through the day.

Stream through the gallery below so you can get a good idea of the cloud cover and potential for morning rain. I have three timeslots to help show how the day is going to evolve. The morning will likely have a few spotty showers, especially for the Cascade foothills and potentially for areas to the east.

The coast will start drying out and opening up a bit earlier than the rest in this instance. If you were hoping to get out and enjoy the sun tomorrow, think about mid-day. That should be a good time across the state as we dry out. The clouds come rushing in during the evening and we may even get some light rain for the Oregon coast tomorrow night (graphic 3).

Now tomorrow should be pretty close to average, as far as temperature is concerned. Just like that, our average high is 65 in Portland. We started the month at 70, so it cools down quickly in October. We will be hovering around the lower to mid 60s Monday with cooler temperatures Tuesday. If you’re hoping to warm back up, we may hit the 70s come Friday. This is a classic fall week where we have cool wet weather mixed with some sunny dry days.