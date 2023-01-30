PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.

KOIN 6 News Meteorologist Josh Cozart says Portland’s early-morning lows are about 10 degrees below the region’s average temperature mark for late January.

“It will be another cold start to the day Tuesday,” Cozart said. “No records are expected to be broken, but wind chill temperatures could fall into the teens at higher elevations. This latest winter blast is some of the coldest air we’ve seen in Portland since Christmas Eve.”

Portland’s weekly forecast. (KOIN)

Monday night’s low is forecast to drop to a bitter 25 degrees before temperatures pick back up in the greater Portland area. The string of freezing nights is expected to end on Thursday, with an expected low of 38 degrees.

The brisk weather will bring one more full day of blue, sunny skies before clouds move back into Portland on Tuesday. Rain returns to the region Thursday.