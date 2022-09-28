PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Rain is coming in early Wednesday. It’s a good day to give the new rain jacket a try or you’ll have to kick off the dust on the rain jacket you haven’t used since early June.

We have an incoming frontal boundary that is going to drop some rain on the Portland metro area by the morning commute. This is part of an area of low pressure that will cycle through later in the day Wednesday.

Temperatures will start in the 50s come morning. Expect there to be clouds and showers around, with scattered showers will be between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. for Portland. Conditions start to dry up a bit in the mid-day to early afternoon before another bump of moisture arrives in the evening.

There will be some sun breaks and broken clouds in the early afternoon before that second batch. Temperatures to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s for the day.

Expect conditions to be a bit dreary Thursday before everything opens back up and warms up by Friday.

Swipe through the slideshow above to track the rain and get the conditions in your area.