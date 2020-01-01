Brutal February, but not much rain overall: Portland’s 2019 weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s official: 365 days of weather has come to an end!

2019 has been in and out of either busy or quiet weather. We had a really busy February, full of cold temperatures and snow. It was that February month that we accumulated 6.5 inches of snow, making it the snowiest month of the year by a landslide for Portland.

February’s brutal weather was followed by a reasonably dry and mild March, which went for spring in general.

Summer wasn’t a scorcher like it has been in the past. We had some moments of wildfire smoke moving in, which kept a few potential triple-digit heat days below 100. Before we talk about the temperature, let’s take a look at how much precipitation we saw this year:

Only twice did we top over 4 inches in a month. You could guess they were both in the winter, but that isn’t saying much. We wrapped up the year at 26.67 inches of rain, which was the third driest year on record (dating back to 1940). We fell short of the average rainfall for multiple months, but one of the heavy-hitting months was November, falling below the 5.63 inches average by over 4 inches. Some other information that is interesting: we only had two rain events of an inch or more; on average, we have about four a year. The most we’ve had in a year was 12 in 1996.

That being said, we’ve seen at least 237 days of measurable rain in Portland. Most of those days were light showers coming in around .01 inches and .09 inches. Unfortunately, we’ve had a tough finish to the year as far as our drought conditions go. We made major progress in September, which actually lead to having all drought conditions removed. Because of that dry November and December, we finished 2019 in a moderate drought. Something we’ve been familiar with on and off this decade.

How about temperatures this year? According to the National Weather Service in Portland, it finished as the 15th warmest year on record. With that being said, our warmest temperature this year was 98 degrees, which fell on both Aug. 27 and 28. There were no triple digits for us this year. As far as the low temperatures this year, we did drop below 32 degrees this year. In fact, the February low-temperature average was 32.2 degrees. The lowest temperature this year was 23 degrees, which fell back to back mornings of Feb. 6 and 7.