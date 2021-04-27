Building ridge brings dry weather to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Let’s make it number 20 — I’m talking about dry days for Portland this month. The days that we have had rain have been small amounts and we’ve even had dry time on those days.

It’s no secret, this is a very dry April. There is a strong chance that it goes down as the driest April on record.

Today when you’re heading out, expect a dry day. A building ridge to the west is going to continue to expand north and east in the next three days. It will line up with the west coast on Wednesday and it will make the largest impact on Thursday (as far as our temperatures are concerned). You can see the bump of orange and yellow on the weather pattern map below.

If you’re interested in more information about the jet stream, you can learn more from our KOIN 6 lesson here.

Temperatures are going to warm up slightly today, but not as warm as what we have coming Wednesday and Thursday. Expect the temperatures to start in the upper 40s and warm up to the mid-60s by the afternoon. Portland down to Eugene, those highs will be right around average or a few degrees above. Slightly cooler to the north in areas of Longview and Kelso.

The Oregon coast will be cooler as well, with temperatures in the upper 50s around Astoria, warmer though down south near Newport in the lower 60s.

I do want to point out the wind over near the Dalles and moving through Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam (west to east) counties. It will be coming out of the west to northwest around 15 to 20 mph. Expect some gusty conditions at times too. Temperatures for you folks in the mid to upper 60s. There could be a few 70s out there over near Hermiston.

As I mentioned, we aren’t expecting any rain today. There may be some morning clouds floating around, but they won’t be the kind that will drop rain. Fairweather clouds around here today with a few more developing into the afternoon and evening hours. It should make for a nice sunrise and sunset today.

If you slide through the futurecast below, you can get an idea of the cloud coverage in the region today. We will also be coming off the super pink moon, so you should have another view of the post full moon early in the morning and the next few days. Those clouds do navigate over the mountains to those aforementioned windy counties tomorrow.

If you check out the futurecast at 5:30 p.m. the rain is nowhere to be found but the clouds are around.