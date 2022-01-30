Bullheaded ridge of high pressure leaves Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The bullheaded ridge of high pressure is finally departing Portland Sunday. We had a 9-day stretch where we were sitting pretty under the sun. But now the clouds start to stream in early, turning to showers and rain by the afternoon and evening. There will be a cold front that moves through and this will also increase the wind.

Swipe through the graphics below to get an idea of the futurecast and the wind gust forecast. Sunday morning will be dry, but the afternoon looks to be wet. The clouds may be broken in the morning, allowing for a brief moment for a sun break. No chance for sunshine by the afternoon.

We can expect moderate rain and showers by 2 to 4 p.m. This is when the front starts to nudge across the Willamette Valley in a familiar winter scene.

Behind this cold front — surprise, colder air! This will help drop the snow levels for the Cascades, opening the door for more snow for the ski resorts. Futurecast is advertising snow for the ski resorts and passes by 8 p.m. Sunday.

We will wake up to a fresh coat of snow for a lot of locations. The snow level will drop to 4,000 feet, eventually bottoming around 1,500 feet Monday morning.

Rain totals are expected to reach around a quarter-inch or more for the Willamette Valley. This should put Portland over 5 inches of rain for the month of January, finishing up the month above average!

The ski resorts should pick up 8 to 12 inches of snow from Sunday night and Monday.

If you have plans to get some errands done Sunday, you will want to try to do the outdoor stuff early. The wind will start picking up by afternoon, eventually turning real gusty by evening. This will impact most in the northern Willamette Valley, from Vancouver south to Keizer. The wind will turn westerly by night and it will slow down by Monday morning.