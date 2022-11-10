PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re getting an early taste of winter as below average temperatures continue for the remainder of the week. That goes for the morning hours too!

Downtown Portland is expected to drop to the lower to mid 30s for another morning. There may be some locations out in the hills that have lows again in the upper 20s. Expect frost on the cars and out in the yard when you start the day.

We will have a mix of sun and clouds for the second part of the day. It will feel nice out in the sunshine, with a chill in the shade. Temperatures should reach the upper 40s by late afternoon. A reminder that the sunset is now earlier than 5 p.m. The wind will be calm in the morning, so there will not be much of a wind chill. Just a light wind coming out of the north during the afternoon.

Warmest temperatures for the day will top off around 50 degrees. Temperatures from Tillamook down south to Newport should be right around that mark. Plenty of sunshine for the state all around.

