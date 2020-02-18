Bundle up! Coming wind leading to a winter wind chill

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is nothing like getting a break from the gloomy wet winter weather with some bright sunshine.

You’ll notice how clear it is Tuesday afternoon and that will continue on Wednesday. At night without the clouds, we will lose most of our daytime heating out to the atmosphere in the process of radiational cooling.

Temperatures likely dropping down to the mid-30s tonight but it will be the breezy wind that will likely make it feel even cooler to your exposed skin. With the potential of seeing the wind pushing the 20 mph range and even at times the lower 30s, that wind chill will be in effect.

You can use the chart below, provided by the National Weather Service, as a conversion process. This will be mostly a minor situation, but if you’re one of those early morning workers or runners, bundle up. I would say the worst that we may encounter may be some locations that see temperatures drop to around freezing with a wind of around 25 mph.

Get your gloves and winter caps ready for the kids Wednesday morning.

This is what the wind situation looks like in the next 24 hours. The wind doesn’t start picking up until the late hours of our Tuesday and they should reach a peak by early Wednesday morning.