Bundle up: Tuesday is going to be a BRRR day in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re a fan of cold winter days, we have a few coming. Bundle up when you leave the house Tuesday in Portland because the temperatures are going to be in the 20s. Not only that, the wind chill will be in the teens.

Modified arctic air will be sliding across the Columbia Basin and that is going to settle into the Willamette Valley. For the most part, temperatures across the state will be below average by 5 to 10 degrees Tuesday. Winter gloves and a scarf will be really useful as the wind zips through the area. If there is any moisture on the ground overnight, we may have some ice.

Swipe through the forecast zones below to get an idea of the temperature and conditions in your community.

The Oregon coast will be cool, with highs in the lower 40s. Nothing but sunshine in the forecast, which means a pair of sunglasses will be useful. Expect an east breeze in the morning for Portland and surrounding neighborhoods. Temperatures are going to be in the mid 30s by afternoon.

Slightly warmer for those to the south that can avoid the cold east wind. We may have some gusty conditions, creating a winter bite in the air. We aren’t expecting any moisture, just sunshine and cold air. You will really notice the cold air up on the mountain Tuesday. If you had plans to hit the slopes, it’s going to be sunny, but breezy and cold. It may feel like it is below zero up on the mountain. Central and eastern Oregon will also deal with the cold temperatures.

If you check out the Futurecast for Tuesday morning and night, you will find very little moisture. The cold air that is taking over is going to be dry.

Tuesday morning may have a few snowflakes over in eastern Oregon, but most locations are avoiding the winter weather. Conditions will be dry from the north down to the south Tuesday as the cold air filters in. The area of low pressure that caused rain on Monday, will be out of the picture.

The next chance for moisture will be this weekend. There is one weather model that is projecting a quick moving system on Thursday morning, which we will keep an eye on.