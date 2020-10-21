By December, the coast will be warmer than Portland. Here’s why

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s time to start fusing with the coast!

No, we aren’t adopting the beachfront, but we are going to see similar temperatures now. Actually, come December, the coast is consistently warmer than the rest of us. We’re not quite there yet, but it sure is close.

The reasoning behind the temperature flip-flop? The Pacific Ocean’s influence on our region (more here). We wrap up October and spend most of November with very similar maximum temperatures, which means you can spend the afternoon in Portland and then drive out to Astoria and likely see a minimal change in the afternoon temperature, assuming there isn’t a front/system in play.

Below we have an image of the satellite at mid-day. Clouds shuttling across the region, with spotty showers in the forecast. It is slightly cooler today, with highs only in the upper 50s. We have been in the mid-60s for nearly 10 days.

Check out the graphic below, which a temperature trend for the next three months along with the remainder of October. This is using two points, a comparison between Astoria and Portland.

When we start the month of November, we are actually sitting at the same average high temperature. October is the last month that we are a step ahead. Get this: when we finish November, our high temperature is typically a few degrees below the coast. It’s in December and early January where there is the most noticeable difference. Temperatures bottom out around 45 in Portland, whereas areas of the coast actually start trending warmer by the end of the month. Meaning they dip to about 48 mid-month and then trend up by the time the month is over. Now there isn’t a massive difference between the two, but near 50 is a bit warmer than the mid-40s. Portland ends up in the 40s through December and January. You know, winter.

This is something that we will see this week. Below is a slideshow of both Astoria and Portland’s forecast high and low temperature. It is a very similar forecast, but you’ll notice that the low temperature is definitely cooler for Portland, because of proximity to the Gorge and colder air that will arrive later this week. In the summer we escape to the coast to find some cooler air, but as we get closer to the winter, you may head to the coast for something more mild!