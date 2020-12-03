Calmer winds Thursday but many still under Air Stagnation Advisory

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pressure weakening as we speak, which means the wind is going to settle down today. Look at the 24-hour wind gust forecast from Wednesday night to 6 p.m. today. The strong east wind will mostly come to a conclusion by this evening in Portland.

Now, that wind may stick around for areas of the Gorge, but overall, we see the wind calm down. It’s possible you walk out the door with some brisk conditions and a wind chill to start the morning. It should be noted that it will still be windy enough to help prevent the air stagnation around Portland.

You can see the updated Air Stagnation Advisory for the Willamette Valley, which continues through Saturday morning. There is a hole right over the areas where the wind will be the strongest, coming right out of the mouth of the Gorge and extending out to areas like Forest Grove. Others may still deal with a slight drop in air quality in the coming days.

I must mention a very small chance for some light rain on Thursday for parts of the Oregon Coast. As a shortwave approaches the coast in the morning, there may be moisture to draw a shower or two. It doesn’t look likely that we will see much in the Willamette Valley, continuing our dry stretch. Futurecast is painting some moisture over Portland, but I would expect that mostly as passing clouds in the morning.

The chance for rain dwindles even more during the afternoon and evening as high pressure starts to move back in. Again, weather models are trying to hold on to a few isolated showers near the coast, but I wouldn’t count on much for your Thursday. This will keep many areas under the spell of a few clouds, but sunshine is likely at times today. The next real threat for rain should fall on Saturday, or potentially next week. This is going to be a dry start to December.