Can we expect any 70-degree days in the near future?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a taste of spring in the forecast, is it time to start thinking about 70-degree weather in Portland? We are getting close to that warm spring weather but we still have some more time before we usually have our first 70-degree day.

Before we get to that, let’s talk about what is in the forecast for our Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will be warming today into the upper 50s, some may be cooler in the mid-50s. The sunshine in our forecast should help us out with getting that extra boost today.

If you find your location on the map below, you’ll likely find something in the 50s, unless up in the mountains. We just don’t have that warm of an air mass in our area right now. We’re still dealing with that cooler trough of air and that is going to keep our temperatures near average. However, as we near the weekend, our temperatures will get a slight bump to around 60 degrees both Friday and Saturday.

What about that 10- to 15-degree boost to the 70s? We do not have anything like that in the forecast. In fact, we are more likely to be 10 degrees below average as we go through the next few weeks. Will we hit 70 before the month ends? It seems to be pretty close just about every year (of course there are outliers).

The average first day for the Portland Airport to hit 70 is on March 30. That means, our chances are slowly increasing as we get closer to the end of the month. What happened last year? That’s a good question! We didn’t hit our first 70-degree day until April 8. We had to wait out a little bit longer. You may recall that last March was fairly cool and we had a few spells of snow. There has been a time where 70 didn’t show up in the forecast until May! That was in 2017, which I recall celebrating once we finally did hit it. The earliest on record? Once upon a time, we hit the 70-degree mark in late February.

This is a general idea of the temperature pattern in the next few weeks. We have very spring-like conditions where temperatures are up and down just about five degrees from average. There are a few days that look to get a bit colder, with temperatures in the 40s. Something to also note is that there are a few days coming up where the temperatures will be fairly close to freezing or potentially lower. If you’re planting out there, you’ll want to be wary of these cold temperatures. Now I must add that we will probably see a few 60 degrees in there, but for the most part, nothing is even close to 70.

There is hope! For those of you who are hoping to warm up and get out of this average March weather, some models have slightly warmer weather coming our way toward the end of the month. I just want to point out that the model above keeps us at average, where another one that we have below would be warmer. It is up in the air! However, it is the first sign that I have seen of the potential for some warmer weather coming. Of course, that is right around the end of March, right around our average first date for 70 degrees.