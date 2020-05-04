Can we keep up this rainy start to May?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Some may say that this was the best start to the month that we could have seen. The first three days brought .51″ of rain to Portland. Compared to our April, that was impressive.

We have a few more chances for rain this week, but the forecast is looking to turn warm and dry by the latter days of the week. The last 11 days have actually been more wet than not, but most of the showers have been weak. That finally changed this weekend with nearly a quarter-inch both Saturday and Sunday.

WHAT IS NEXT?

One weak system late Monday night and then another system that will carry more moisture on Wednesday. Monday will start with a mostly clear sky with high thin clouds overhead that will stream in through the morning. Patchy fog for the morning hours can’t be ruled out with a wet ground and clear skies overnight. Sunshine likely for most of the day until clouds start to increase in the afternoon to early evening.

The rain will begin along the Oregon and Washington coast in the afternoon. By the evening, some of that moisture may find its way to the valley. I don’t anticipate there to be many showers to start, but a light rain is possible any time after 7 p.m. Monday evening. If we have some measurable rain, it will be 4 days in a row! For those of you over in central or eastern Oregon, you won’t be dealing with any rain tomorrow.

Tuesday should be a nice day before the rain returns on Wednesday. From that point on, it just feels like we bounce back to a warm and dry forecast. Enjoy the rain while it is here and enjoy the sunshine when it returns.