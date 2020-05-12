Can we string together 4 days of rain in a row?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A trio of cool, wet and breezy weather is going to carry us through midweek before we see some drier conditions on Friday.

An area of low pressure has arrived in full and that will continue to support a chance for rain. Satellite is displaying a beauty of a system currently off the coast of Oregon and Washington but connected through cloud cover all the way to eastern Oregon. Many locations in the upper 50s on Tuesday, which is a good 10 degrees below average. It’s days like this that will slowly chip away at our dry past, but we still need more rain.

Check out the raindrops on the KOIN Tower camera late morning. That’s the type of scene that we will see frequently until about Friday. Now we haven’t collected a lot of water just yet, but through the course of this system, we are hoping to see totals that will offer a little more support.

Raindrop. Rooftop. (Name that rap song.. 😅) Rainy views looking south from the KOIN Tower. So far we've only collected ~0.04" of rain around #PDX. More is on the way! Full forecast on @KOINNews now. #orwx pic.twitter.com/VF4o3aYEzl — Kelley Bayern (@KelleyKOIN) May 12, 2020

This is what it has like since 3 a.m. in Portland. It has been in the lower 50s to upper 50s with a light rain making it feel a bit like fall. If the leaves were changing colors, it would be hard to tell. However, we have more light and the leaves are plenty green! Now we just need to continue to see that rain so we can continue to see gardens grow and lively flowers. With that in mind, we should have a few more days of rain.

How much rain is possible the next couple of days? With a system like this, will provide modest amounts of moisture, but it isn’t anything that will soar our totals to extremes. I would expect more light showers than anything too moderate or heavy in the valley.

With that being said, light rain can add up and if we are fortunate, we may pick up to about an inch by late Thursday night. With the direction of the flow aloft, a strong rain shadow doesn’t look likely. That is good news, especially for those folks down in SW Oregon, which is in an extreme drought. The higher totals are likely for the central coast range and coastal communities. I think Portland will finish Tuesday-Thursday somewhere around .50-.75 inches. That is some good rain for us with the potential for higher totals. The overall ceiling for this system is probably around 1.00 inches for most, but some outliers in the valley may see a little more.