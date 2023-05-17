PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Air quality remains healthy in the Portland area as smoke from more than 100 Canadian wildfires pushes south into the state of Washington.

Right now, there are almost 100 fires burning in Alberta, with 21 listed as “out of control.” Officials say so far this spring there have been 480 fires that have burned more than 1.5 million acres.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern reports that although the smoke recently crossed the Northwest border, Portland skies are expected to remain mostly clear.

“Wildfire smoke from Canadian fires has begun to drift into Washington this [Wednesday] morning,” Bayern said. “We may see a touch of high-level smoke or haze in our skies today. But we are not expecting any impacts to air quality here in the Willamette Valley.”

Canadian wildfire smoke is creeping into the Western U.S. (KOIN 6)

KIRO-TV in Seattle, WA is reporting that wildfire smoke may be visible in that area but is expected to stay high enough in the stratosphere to not impact air quality. According to AirNow.gov, Portland is currently teetering on the edge of moderate air quality with an Air Quality Index of 44.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart says it is unlikely that we will see higher amounts of wildfire smoke from those Canadian wildfires over the next several days. Visit KOIN.com’s weather page to follow the latest weather and air quality updates in the Portland area.