PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland International Airport is seeing numerous delays and cancelations after winter weather hit the Pacific Northwest.

According to the FlyPDX website, there are currently 24 delayed flights and 23 canceled flights on Wednesday.

While some flights are only being delayed by minutes, others are seeing delays over an hour long.

FlyPDX shared on Twitter Tuesday that they are monitoring the situation at the airport and advise passengers to keep an eye on their website for up-to-date information.

If your flight has been canceled, FlyPDX said to call your airline and update your travel plans.