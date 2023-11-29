PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Cascades from Southern Washington to Lane County as 10 to 20 inches of snow will be possible at elevations above 3,500 feet between 10 a.m. Thursday and Saturday afternoon.

Heavy snow and wind gusts up to 50 mph will impact popular mountain passes like Highway 26 through Government Camp, which reaches an elevation of roughly 4,000 feet. As much as 30 inches of snow will be possible at higher elevations above 5,000 feet. Tough mountain pass travel conditions are expected by Thursday evening through Saturday night.

“This round of significant mountain snow is fantastic to see at this point in the year. However, as fast as this snow arrives, a lot of it is forecast to melt by early next week,” says KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern.

Snow levels are expected to rise to roughly 8,000+ feet by Saturday night as an atmospheric river ushers in much warmer air and heavy rainfall into the region.

“By Sunday, snowfall in the mountains will transition to rain. The hefty snow accumulations will be met with lots of melting due to warming conditions. The higher elevations of the Cascades and Coast range could see 1 to 3 inches of rain by early next week,” said Kelley Bayern. “From Thursday to Sunday, the Willamette Valley could see 2+ inches of rainfall.”

KOIN 6 will continue to monitor the incoming storms as they develop. Until then, use extra caution and check road conditions in the mountains before you head out this weekend.