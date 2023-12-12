PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Another dry and mild day is expected over western Oregon and Washington on Tuesday. This will likely be Portland’s first round of sun in what’s felt like a week thanks to multiple atmospheric rivers last week.

Afternoon temperatures will likely sit nearly five degrees above average as a ridge of high pressure continues to build over Oregon and Washington.

Mild temperatures expected over the Willamette Valley Tuesday, December 12, 2023

The ridge of high pressure that’s building over the western half of the country will keep skies dry and temperatures mild in the coming days.

A chance for a few light rain showers is possible on Thursday, but showers will be very isolated in nature. Very little rain accumulation is expected if any at all.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Josh Cozart shares Portland’s drier and warmer weather pattern this week

The warmer and drier conditions will help push snow elevations even higher. This comes after some Oregon ski resorts had to close after opening over the weekend due to high-elevation rain, melting, and little snowfall.

Higher snow elevations are expected through the end of the week

Oregon’s snow elevations will likely stay above 5,000 ft. and above many of the ski resorts through the end of the week.