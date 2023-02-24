An icicle more than a foot long hangs from an apartment building in Downtown Portland on Feb. 24, 2023. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Temperatures are forecast to rise above freezing on Saturday afternoon — but the rising temperatures could create falling hazards for pedestrians and motorists around the Portland metro area as icicles and large hunks of ice may detach from trees, rooftops and overpasses.

Sharp, footlong icicles can be seen dangling from apartment windowsills and rooftop eaves around the Portland area Friday following this week’s record snowstorm. FEMA warns that people should use caution when attempting to remove icicles or rooftop snow.

“Whenever snow is being removed from a roof, be careful of dislodged icicles,” FEMA warns. “An icicle falling from a short height can still cause damage or injury.”

Icicles seen around Downtown Portland on Friday. (KOIN)







Videos shared to social media showed dozens of icicles hanging from freeway overpasses on I-84 in Portland Friday morning. KOIN 6 meteorologist Kelley Bayern said although icicle-related deaths are rare in the U.S., falling ice is still dangerous.

“Death by icicle is pretty rare,” Bayern said “But injury and death by falling ice chunks is more common during the cold season. As we keep the sunshine around today and the snow continues to melt, more icicles may form through Saturday morning and detach through our warmer afternoon hours. Be aware of what’s hanging out above you to avoid getting struck by melting and falling ice.”

KOIN 6 News reached out to PBOT Friday morning to ask if city workers planned to remove the icicles hanging from its overpasses. However, the city has not provided a response at this time.