Celebrating the 4th of July with sunshine, summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – There is so much going on for the holiday weekend — and the weather should bring a smile to your face around here.

We are running hot, but there isn’t extreme heat or rain in the forecast this weekend. Lower 60s and upper 50s around the Willamette Valley on Sunday morning. It is running warm for areas of Hermiston and Pendleton to start the holiday. This is going to be the section of the state that is still running near the triple-digits.

Morning clouds will keep the Oregon coast gray, but you should have some sunshine working into the forecast on Sunday. That marine layer will ebb and flow, with more clouds to the north than south.

If you cycle through the temperature and wind graphics below, you can get a sense of the building heat by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 80s for Portland and the surrounding communities. The northwest wind is going to keep the Oregon coast in the 60s on Sunday. Typical summertime weather for most, outside of the above average temperatures.

Firework shows should be comfortable, with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Still cool out by the coast, so you may want a sweatshirt or light blanket.

Sunday Morning

Sunday Afternoon

Sunday Night

With many on an extended weekend, the temperatures don’t fluctuate much Monday. The remainder of the weekend is going to bring in sunshine and more sunshine. Make sure you grab the sunglasses when you’re heading out the door today. If you’re thinking about a barbecue or you have a pool get-together, grab the sun protection.

A clear night for fireworks, but the clouds may start to move in by Monday morning. By the way, the cooler temperatures and slow running wind at night, tends to keep the firework smoke from clearing out. It shouldn’t stick around very long.

Speaking of smoke, there may be some areas that are dealing with that wildfire smoke from the large Lava wildfire in California. You may also be dealing with some smoke from the local wildfires too, but not nearly as much as that massive wildfire to the south. Weather models are projecting smoke scattering through south central Oregon and carrying to the east.

The morning hours may have some hazy conditions for central Oregon as well. Through the day, the wind will channel that smoke to the east towards the state of Idaho.

If you cycle to the next graphics, you will see the most recent updates to the local wildfires in Oregon. The Sunset Valley fire near The Dalles, is close to being halfway contained. The Wrentham Market fire has made strides from the previous update too. Conditions aren’t perfect out there, so it will still take a lot of effort and power to squash these wildfires. It is still hot and dry and the wind will be gusty at times. With the wind blowing mainly out of the northwest, those that are southeast of the wildfires will likely see the most of the local smoke.