Chance of AM fog in the valley with sunshine at day’s end

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In these early morning hours with calm winds, air quality ranges from good to moderate along the I-5 Corridor.

There’s a dance between clouds and occasional sprinkles this morning as a weak front passes. Most of you won’t see a drop. The south end of the valley may have a better chance for fog. Coastal areas south of Newport are more likely to catch some rays by the afternoon.

We break away from the clouds by the afternoon and welcome back the sunshine. Highs will span the mid to upper 50s in the Willamette Valley. Central and eastern Oregon will be cloud-free with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Better clearing by the late afternoon means a clear and colder night ahead. Watch for some fog to develop overnight with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday morning. We’re back to the rainy theme this weekend with colder temperatures. Snow levels may drop to 1,800′ Saturday.