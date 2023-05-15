PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Summerlike temps in May roll on in Portland.

With a high of 92 degrees, which we reached in Portland Sunday, we broke the National Weather Service record of 91 set back in 2014. Troutdale, Eugene and Astoria also broke daytime high records, while Salem tied its record at 93 degrees for May 14.

Another record-breaking day on Sunday, May 14

These unseasonably hot temperatures will continue into our workweek, but now as we forecast 90 degrees for our daytime high in Portland yet again, this time we’ll see isolated showers in the mix as well.

Along with the isolated rain showers for Monday afternoon and evening, a majority of our state, including the Portland metro area, could also see isolated thunderstorms.

With the potential for thunderstorms comes increased humidity in Portland as well.

As for when we will start to see some relief from these sizzling temps, don’t expect much of a cool down until next weekend. The forecasted high for May 21 currently sits at 79.

But all this week, we will be well above our normal daytime high of 69 degrees for mid-May as most of our workweek will consist of highs in the upper 80s.