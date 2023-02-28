PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a long stretch of cold and snowy weather across the Portland metro area, but that comes to end with Tuesday’s forecast.

A lingering snow flurry or two is possible through the morning hours.

Very little snow accumulation, if any, is expected at lower elevations Tuesday. A dusting to nearly an inch or two is possible above 500 ft. Some of those snow totals may be lost due to melting as temperatures start near freezing Tuesday.

Portland driving conditions with wintery mix potential Tuesday morning

Warmer afternoon highs will send snow showers to higher elevations. A slush commute is likely for the start of the day Tuesday, but just wet roads by the afternoon and evening.

Portland and surrounding areas can expect to see warmer temperatures that climb into the 40s, but skies are expected to clear after sunset. That brings the chance for colder overnight lows Tuesday into Wednesday morning. That could refreeze wet, slushy or snowy roads that remain.

Portland’s extended forecast this week

Dry weather finally returns to the Pacific Northwest by the middle of the week. That comes with slightly warmer temperatures, but highs still sitting below average for the end of February by nearly 10 degrees.