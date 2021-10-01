Chilly morning ushers in dry start to October

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Thursday’s heavy rain for some, we are looking at a drier day to kick off the beginning of October.

Waking up Friday morning, you can expect to see some areas of morning fog as skies cleared overnight. Colder air that moved in behind the front will have temperatures beginning in the 40s for most of the Metro area. Outlying areas could be in the low 40s. Some parts of Central and Eastern Oregon will wake up to temperatures in the 30s.

Throughout Friday, drier conditions will be prevalent with a few clouds and sunshine. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 60s. That will kick off a nice weekend with sunshine and slightly above average temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Our next good chance of rain looks to arrive late Tuesday through Wednesday next week. Daytime highs will cool back to the low 60s by then.