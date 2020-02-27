Live Now
Chilly start to the sunniest and warmest day of the week

Weather

Get out there and enjoy the sun because it's not sticking around much longer!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday will be our warmest day of the week but it starts with cold temperatures and areas of fog. Under high pressure we’re expecting a sunny day, light winds and highs well above normal in the low 60’s in the valley and gorge. Coastal areas will warm to the low to mid 50’s under a light northerly flow.

Get out there and enjoy it because Friday night kicks off a series of wet and colder days in the forecast.

Stick with the KOIN6 weather team as we monitor the possibility of hail and/or thunderstorm development Saturday and lower snow levels this weekend. Mountain passes may be covered in snow by Saturday afternoon.

