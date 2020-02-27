Chilly start to the sunniest and warmest day of the week

Get out there and enjoy the sun because it's not sticking around much longer!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thursday will be our warmest day of the week but it starts with cold temperatures and areas of fog. Under high pressure we’re expecting a sunny day, light winds and highs well above normal in the low 60’s in the valley and gorge. Coastal areas will warm to the low to mid 50’s under a light northerly flow.

Get out there and enjoy it because Friday night kicks off a series of wet and colder days in the forecast.

Stick with the KOIN6 weather team as we monitor the possibility of hail and/or thunderstorm development Saturday and lower snow levels this weekend. Mountain passes may be covered in snow by Saturday afternoon.