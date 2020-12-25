Christmas is going to bring in all types of winter weather for Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – I know what folks will be dreaming of before they wake up today, and for some, you may actually see a white Christmas.

Give it a shot during your nap after an early morning with the family, because there are indeed some locations that could get some evening snow. For Portland, and the low elevations in the valley, we’re dealing with cold rain. Morning freezing fog may also be a problem for areas in the central Willamette Valley. Watch out for some icy conditions in the morning because of that and the early morning precipitation.

Now, let’s start with the rain first, because that is going to be the option for most of you today.

The morning hours are going to start pretty chilly. In fact, many locations will be in the 30s and even pretty close to freezing. Before we have a major issue, the wind will help mix out that inversion and temperatures should warm through the morning and day to avoid any sort of wintry mess.

Prepare for showers to arrive around Portland after 7 AM, with rain for the Oregon coast before sunrise. Temperatures should be near 40 degrees by 8 AM with high temperatures probably later in the day as warmer air moves in. A cold rain late morning and it’ll likely be rainy for the rest of the day. High temperatures probably in the lower 40s to mid 40s by the late afternoon to evening hours.

Snow? Not for Portland.

Plenty of water for all though. Weather models have been relatively aggressive with this system coming in, pushing rain totals between .50-.75″ in the valley. Many locations over an inch for the Oregon coast by late Friday, with a decent amount for areas in the Gorge.

As the main area of low pressure slides up the Oregon coast in the evening, the wind will actually strengthen a bit around Portland. It’s likely that we have a wind gust in the 30 mph range, with some possibly dealing stronger. That strong southwest wind will help those temperatures increase later in the day.

I do want to note, that there will be some areas of winter weather that will impact travel. Concerned for a moment of freezing rain on Friday, both when the moisture reaches the Gorge and also later at night. Weather models are depicting some areas of ice because of freezing rain. Temperatures having a hard time warming near the surface.

For those of you in Parkdale, it’s likely going to be cold enough for snow. This will be one location that will have that opportunity for a white Christmas.

Those of you in Baker City that get the chance to watch our news and also keep up on weather articles, you will have some snow for Christmas too! A Winter Weather Advisory Friday evening through Saturday evening. Expect some Christmas snow with totals ranging around 1 to 3 inches. Places like Anthony Lakes should get some fresh snow for skiing, closer to half a foot or more.