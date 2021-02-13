Clark County declares state of emergency amid winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County declared a state of emergency Saturday for the Greater Clark County area in the wake of the dangerous winter weather.

Multiple roads in the region–particularly in Washougal, Wash.–have become impassable due to deteriorating conditions, officials said.

PGE outages map

Pacific Power outages map

Clark County PUD outages

Salem Electric outages

Six Public Works snowplows were stuck in deep snow and ice in the Washougal area at 6 a.m. Saturday. One vehicle has since been recovered and crews are working to recover the remaining five vehicles.

“Our vehicles are equipped with chains and other safety measures to ensure they can traverse snow- and ice-covered roads,” said Public Works Director Ahmad Qayoumi Saturday. “This is a good reminder to the community that winter driving conditions are unpredictable and even the most prepared vehicles can have difficulty maneuvering through these conditions.”

The region will remain under a storm warning through 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 13, officials said. More heavy precipitation is predicted for later this evening and temperatures are not expected to rise above freezing until Sunday.